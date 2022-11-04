Unscheduled power cuts expected in Lenasia south after substation fire

The utility said on Friday the cause of the fire was unknown and investigations could only begin once the fire was extinguished.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said residents in Lenasia south can expect to have unscheduled power cuts over an unspecified period of time following a fire at its substation.

City Power has been battling infrastructure vandalism at its substations, with its Florida north station being damaged last month.

The utility said this fire would also affect the power supply to the other three substations.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “We are hoping to bring these three substations back on later this afternoon [Friday] after we have managed to basically isolate them. We will update customers on the recovery and restoration plans later after we have assessed the extent of the damage.”