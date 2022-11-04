Two people die in fire in Sunninghill

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said that it responded to a shack fire incident earlier on Friday, which is believed to have been started by the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been found burnt beyond recognition in Sunninghill.

The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

"It is believed that the fire was started by community members when they accused the deceased of theft," said Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.