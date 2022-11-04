Tshimologong Digital Twin Hackathon: A chance to make a better Joburg
Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Pretoria have invited students from South Africa and the Netherlands to take part in their Digital Twin Hackathon.
JOHANNESBURG - A Digital Twin Hackathon with the potential to benefit policy-making for the City of Johannesburg is Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct’s latest offering.
A digital twin is a virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, using simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making.
Tshimologong Digital Skills Manager Carol Jaji says the use of digital twins the world over to modernise cities is becoming more well-adopted.
"Essentially, through the use of technology, real-world systems can be created and run in a sophisticated manner to gain insights more cost-effectively. Governments and city planners can use these systems to track, manage and solve problems before putting them into action,” explained Jaji.
Must be a Postgrad or final year student
Accommodation will be covered
The precinct and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Pretoria have invited students from South Africa and the Netherlands to take part in the Digital Twin Hackathon.
“This hackathon seeks to identify different challenges within the City of Johannesburg and showcase the benefits of harnessing digital twins in South Africa. Ten students from the Netherlands and 12 students from South Africa, will come together from the 7 – 11 November to hack these challenges,” said Jaji to Eyewitness News.
Hackathons are said to be exploratory programming events where people gathered around the same passion and give their best to find unique solutions to technical problems.
“Herein lies the inclusivity of integrating students from different universities from the Netherlands and South Africa, who have a wide range of skill sets that will enable them to come up with local solutions for the City of Johannesburg,” continued Jaji.
The Digital Twin Hackathon holds the potential to benefit policy-making for the City of Johannesburg.
“The main objective in this Hackathon is to use publicly available data (real-time and/or historical), city models (3D or 2D) to ultimately develop a Johannesburg Digital twin prototype that can capture the interplay of all the problem statements that will be presented. Therefore, the final product should be able to visualise data, process the data, test the prototype, and monitor and evaluate,” explained Jaji.
Tshimologong said the hackathon’s goal is to transform their hypotheses into theories and, ultimately, action.
This isn’t the first hackathon Tshimologong has hosted and the previous ones have yielded great results.
“Gaming Hackathon 2021 - the outcome of this hackathon incubated three hackathon teams who started developing games. The games are now fully developed and are ready to go into production," pointed out Jaji.
