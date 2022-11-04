Tshimologong Digital Twin Hackathon: A chance to make a better Joburg

Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Pretoria have invited students from South Africa and the Netherlands to take part in their Digital Twin Hackathon.

JOHANNESBURG - A Digital Twin Hackathon with the potential to benefit policy-making for the City of Johannesburg is Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct’s latest offering.

A digital twin is a virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, using simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making.

Tshimologong Digital Skills Manager Carol Jaji says the use of digital twins the world over to modernise cities is becoming more well-adopted.

"Essentially, through the use of technology, real-world systems can be created and run in a sophisticated manner to gain insights more cost-effectively. Governments and city planners can use these systems to track, manage and solve problems before putting them into action,” explained Jaji.