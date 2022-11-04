Treasury has room to fulfill public servants’ wage demands, argues economist

Unions want a wage increase of between 6.5% and 10%.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe National Treasury still has room to concede to the wage demands of public servants.

The government has, however, already signed off on 3% in last week's Medium-Term Budget Policy statement.

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine said the government may have at least R5 billion to spare for public servants amid the current wage impasse.

The Public Servants Association wants 6.5% more, while the Congress of South African Trade Unions affiliates demand a whopping 10% increase.

Jammine admitted the country’s finances remained tight but said if the government was willing to break the deadlock, they would need to redirect some funds: “An example would be to cut back on infrastructural investment.”

The long-standing dispute has seen threats from the public sector to stage a national strike across the country next week.

Jammine also warned that a public service strike could spell trouble for the markets.

He added that a protracted strike will be detrimental to the economy.

“The reaction of the markets would probably be negative if were they to do something that would compromise the strategy that they established at the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to, for example, continue increasing expenditure on infrastructure rather than on the public service,” he added.