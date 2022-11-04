Taung man (52) handed hefty sentence for raping girl (11)

Ratiki Radebe was sentenced on Thursday for raping the child multiple times between December 2020 and March 2021 in Kolong Village in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - A 52-year-old man in Taung will be spending the rest of his life in jail for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Radebe worked at a cattle post near the family's home and would occasionally bring them milk.

The victim was found by a resident near a local river.

National Prosecuting Authority's Henry Mamothame: "We also hope it sends a strong message for wanna-be perpetrators that the criminal justice system is serious in dealing with offences of this nature."