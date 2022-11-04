Taung man (52) handed hefty sentence for raping girl (11)
JOHANNESBURG - A 52-year-old man in Taung will be spending the rest of his life in jail for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.
Ratiki Radebe was sentenced on Thursday for raping the child multiple times between December 2020 and March 2021 in Kolong Village in the North West.
Radebe worked at a cattle post near the family's home and would occasionally bring them milk.
The victim was found by a resident near a local river.
National Prosecuting Authority's Henry Mamothame: "We also hope it sends a strong message for wanna-be perpetrators that the criminal justice system is serious in dealing with offences of this nature."