Stats SA: Electricity generation dropped by 3.8% between 2019 and 2021

The country's main contributor to the electricity generated remains coal, which accounts for 86% of the total.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA says the total electricity generated dropped by 3.8% per annum between 2019 and 2021.

The country's main contributor to the electricity generated remains coal, which accounts for 86% of the total.

This is followed by renewable energy sources, which account for 6%, while nuclear accounts for 4%.

Stats SA released the latest figures on the nature and structure of the electricity, gas and water industry on Thursday.

Deputy Director-General Joe de Beer said that the country's energy mix had changed substantially since 2013.

"Change in renewable energy over that eight-year period, the growth has been tremendous, whereas nuclear stayed stable as we know Koeberg has been there and is still there who knows what this picture will look like in two or three years when we repeat this survey."