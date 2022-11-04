State calls over 130 witnesses for VBS corruption case against 2 officials

Former municipal manager, Charlotte Ngobeni, and former CFO, Eddie Makamu, are being tried in the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 130 witnesses are set to testify in the corruption case against two senior officials from the Collins Chabane Municipality regarding VBS Mutual Bank.

Former municipal manager, Charlotte Ngobeni, and former CFO, Eddie Makamu, are being tried in the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

Makamu is accused of flouting the Municipal Finance Management Act by allowing an R120 million investment with a dodgy bank.

While Ngobeni is also being tried for the same charge, she also faces four counts of corruption.

Ngobeni is accused of receiving bribes in the form of a luxury watch, spa treatments worth over R51,000 and money.

The State will have to prove that these bribes were paid in order for VBS to secure the R120 million investment from the Collins Chabane Municipality.

The State has lined up over 130 witnesses to prove its case and the first witness will take the stand next week.

The trial was set to begin on Thursday but proceedings were delayed when Ngobeni’s lawyer told the court that he had not been given all the necessary documentation to continue.

The trial will kick off on Wednesday next week.