Stage 1 load shedding to continue throughout weekend – Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said stage 1 power cuts will continue throughout the weekend from 5am until 4pm on Sunday.

This extension of load shedding comes as stage 1 and 2 rotational power cuts were scheduled to end on Friday.

The ailing electricity supplier said stage 2 load shedding will also continue daily from 4pm until 5am on Monday morning.

The utility said this extension was in an effort to preserve emergency generation reserves as a result of high-level breakdowns.