SA's neutrality in Ukraine war questioned as it joins Russian naval exercises

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa deciding to conduct joint naval exercises with Russia, there are serious questions about this country's neutrality regarding the war in Ukraine.

The US, Britain and other European nations have been providing advanced military equipment to Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion.

But instead, South Africa has refused to institute sanctions and has continued its cooperation with Russia.

Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs Governance Programme says this is becoming noticeable overseas.

"These exercises, the fact that the defence minister went to a conference in Moscow run by the interstate ministry, the debacle over the yachts that are meant to be landing in Cape Town, the fact that President Ramaphosa spoke to President Putin weeks and weeks before he spoke to President Zelenskyy... so if you were doing a tally, you would say we seem to be taking up on the Russian side despite claiming neutrality."

At the same time, he said that there could be international consequences.

"The ones with the purse strings are the ones in the West, not exclusively, but I don't think it will sit well with them the stance that South Africa has taken," Gruzd said.