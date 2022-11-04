Rand Water to initiate 30-hour emergency shutdown after pipe bursts

This is the pipeline that supplies water from the Vereeniging purification works to the Zwartkoppies pump station.

JOHANNESBURG - Bulk water supplier, Rand Water, says it will have to institute a 30-hour emergency shutdown due to a major burst on the A6 pipeline.

This is the pipeline that supplies water from the Vereeniging purification works to the Zwartkoppies pump station.

While Rand Water and Joburg Water infrastructure say they will have maximum capacity during the shutdown from 6PM on Friday, several reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be affected should water drop to critical levels.

Both entity infrastructures will have maximum capacity during the shutdown, however, this will affect the Joburg CBD and some parts of the South.

"Johannesburg Water encourages residents to reduce consumption and use water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in sustaining the supply of the affected systems," said Joburg Water spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli.