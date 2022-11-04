Ramaphosa: Treasury intervention at Eskom already showing positive signs

President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to ease the concerns of MP on both Eskom and SAA, which are both on the brink of collapse.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa was pressed by MPs in Parliament on Thursday on the future sustainability of Eskom as well as the selling of South African Airways (SAA).

The president faced several questions about key state entities, like SAA and Eskom, which has been struggling with rolling blackouts for the last month.

Ramaphosa made another return to Parliament on Thursday after his appearances in September.

The president said that there were positives within Eskom though.

He said that the intervention of Treasury in taking up a portion of Eskom’s debt was already showing positive signs.

"The minister has signalled government’s intentions with regard to supporting Eskom and I do believe that signalling has contributed to the re-rating of Eskom as an entity by the financial markets," President Ramaphosa said.

On SAA, Ramaphosa says the airline would not exist had it not been sold.

"Without this transaction, I can say without any equivocation, SAA would go into liquidation," the president said.

Ramaphosa also addressed the issue of benefits for ministers like free electricity, saying this was being reviewed independently.