Ramaphosa: It will cost R1.5 trillion to fund transition to zero-carbon economy

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday it will cost South Africa R1.5 trillion to fund the Just Transition plan over the next five years.

Ramaphosa said the plan aims to reduce the negative impact - on workers and communities - of transitioning to a zero-carbon economy while ensuring that benefits are fairly distributed.

If successful, the plan will see the country phase out the use of fossil fuels such as coal and depend more on renewable energy.

Ramaphosa said after five years much more money will be required: “In essence, this investment plan is the first of its kind globally in both scale and ambition.”

Eskom announced on Friday that the World Bank Group has approved a loan request for about R9 million for a project to decommission and repurpose the Komati coal-fired power plant in Mpumalanga to instead use renewable energy and batteries.