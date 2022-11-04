Ramaphosa distances himself from Maumela amid multi-million rand tenders scandal

Maumela reportedly benefitted from contracts issued illegally at Tembisa Hospital and other hospitals in Gauteng valued at over R300 million.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again distanced himself from Hangwani Maumela, the son of his ex-brother-in-law who benefitted from multimillion-rand health department tenders.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president has no business or any close relationship with Maumela.

Ramaphosa said Maumela is the son of his ex-brother-in-law and that’s about as far as their relationship goes.

His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told a media briefing on Friday that the president had no knowledge of Maumela’s dealings and had no business relationship with him.

“To the extent that Maumela is the son of the president’s ex-brother-in-law, the president has no further knowledge of Maumela nor has he ever had any relationship with him. Furthermore, the president does not have any knowledge of Maumela’s business dealings.”

He said law enforcement agencies should deal with Maumela if any crimes have been committed: “The president expects law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations without any fear or favour regardless of who may be involved and to arrest those who were party to malfeasance.”

It emerged this week that Maumela’s 12 companies scored contracts worth R381 million in the last three years from Gauteng public hospitals including the Tembisa hospital.