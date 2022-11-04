Ramaphosa defends BEE, says it is 'not the enemy of meritocracy'

President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Thursday about why the policy was needed.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended Black economic empowerment (BEE) and affirmative action, saying that transformation was not a replacement for being appointed on merit.

He said that while progress had been made on the transformation front, it had not been felt by most South Africans.

The president on Thursday faced questions from opposition parties on why his administration was still clinging to BEE and what Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen called a failed policy.

"While you're still clinging to this failing policy and not focusing on an empowerment policy that lifts people out of poverty and opportunity..." Steenhuisen said.

Ramaphosa said that years of racist policies that excluded the majority necessitated the need for such a policy and affirmative action.

But he said that this did not replace merit-based appointments.

"Black economic empowerment is not the enemy of meritocracy, it isn't, and the two are not mutually exclusive," the president said.

He said that transformation would always be relevant and was protected under the Constitution.