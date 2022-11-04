PSA open to joining forces with other unions to amplify calls for higher wages

Negotiations between government and unions in the sector collapsed again this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it’s open to joining forces with the other public service unions in a bid to amplify calls for higher wages.

Negotiations between government and unions in the sector collapsed again this week.

The unions have threatened to down tools if government doesn’t revise its offer of 3%.

Four key public service unions are yet to issue a notice to strike.

Police union Popcru, nursing union Denosa and Nehawu are among the unions that want double-digit increases.

The Public Servants Association wants 6.5%.

The union has already started picketing at government departments ahead of a mass protest next week.

“Numbers will play a key role here,” said PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker.

While government announced plans to enforce the 3% increase unilaterally, unions say they're still open to discussing terms to break the deadlock.