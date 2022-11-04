PSA hopes govt sees 'bigger picture' and increases wage offer

The union is demanding a 6.5% increase across the board.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it will continue to use protests as ammunition against government amid deadlocked wage negotiations.

The union is demanding a 6.5% increase across the board.

But talks collapsed again this week, with government refusing to budge from its offer of 3%.

Public servants represented by the union are expected to picket at government departments ahead of next’s week national protest.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker said that he hoped that government would come to the table.

"Hopefully government will see the bigger picture at the end of the day and say the public sector deserves a better increase than 3%."