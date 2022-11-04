Presidency: Ministers calling for Ramaphosa to step aside must show decorum

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was responding to calls by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu who this week called for Ramaphosa to step aside because of the Phala Phala farm gate scandal.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency on Friday said Cabinet ministers who have called for the president to step aside are at least expected to show some "decorum".

Magwenya was briefing the media in Parliament about the president's programme and issues including Eskom.

Sisulu said, this week in a South African Broadcasting Corporation interview, that in light of the Phala Phala allegations, Ramaphosa should step aside in line with African National Congress (ANC) resolutions.

Magwenya said the president was not blind to the fact the ANC is due to hold its elective conference in December.

He warned that cabinet ministers who are unhappy or disgruntled with the president know where to find him: “Members of Cabinet have a direct line to the president. The expected professional decorum will be that should they have any concerns about their work, about the president, about the state of various matters in the country they will address those issues directly with the president.”

On the Phala Phala Section 89 process in Parliament, Magwenya said the president would make his written submission to the independent panel by the 6 November deadline.