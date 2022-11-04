Go

Numsa signs wage increase agreement for motor sector workers

The unions said the wage increase is effective from this month and will cover over 3,000 workers.

04 November 2022 19:31

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it has signed a wage increase agreement for motor sector employees.

Numsa's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said car dealership employees will receive a 6.5% increase and a further 7.5% has been granted for component manufacturers and petrol attendants.

She said the union has also signed a wage threshold increase in the motor sector industry: “The union’s most urgent task now is to ensure that the processes of endorsement, of the agreement, are sped up so that it’s extended to nonparties and that there is no time wasted - where workers lose their deserted increases whilst we have already signed the agreement.”

