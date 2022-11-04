Go

NPA: Mafe's defence deciding on whether to send him for psychiatric observation

The High Court overturned a previous decision to have Mafe submitted at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital earlier this year.

Parliament fire suspect, Zandile Mafe, consults with his defence during his appearance at the Western Cape High court on Friday, 4 November 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
04 November 2022 12:13

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s defence is set to decide whether he will be sent for mental health observation.

Mafe made a brief appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

He faces four charges relating to the fire that destroyed parliament in January this year.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the matter has been postponed until 27 December for the defence to consult with Mafe.

"Mr Khoza, the lawyer, did indicate to our council there are mental challenges with their client. Now it looks like we might go back to that application which we made for the lower courts for him to be sent for observation and they say they are considering our application."

