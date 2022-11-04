NPA: Mafe's defence deciding on whether to send him for psychiatric observation The High Court overturned a previous decision to have Mafe submitted at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital earlier this year. Parliament fire

Zandile Mafe CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s defence is set to decide whether he will be sent for mental health observation. Mafe made a brief appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning. #ParliamentFire Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is making another pre-trial appearance at the Western Cape High court this morning. KB pic.twitter.com/Uf18Hp2Nhg EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2022

He faces four charges relating to the fire that destroyed parliament in January this year.

The High Court overturned a previous decision to have Mafe submitted at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital earlier this year.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the matter has been postponed until 27 December for the defence to consult with Mafe.

"Mr Khoza, the lawyer, did indicate to our council there are mental challenges with their client. Now it looks like we might go back to that application which we made for the lower courts for him to be sent for observation and they say they are considering our application."