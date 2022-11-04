Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case involving 12 Buffalo City officials adjourned

The 12 accused face charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

BHISHO - The Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case adjourned until Tuesday, 8 November.

The 12 accused face charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

They allegedly defrauded the Buffalo City Metro of R10 million.

After two days on the stand in the Bhisho High Court, former Buffalo City Metro chief financial officer Vincent Pillay concluded his testimony.

The State led evidence, thoroughly going over Pillay's testimony from Thursday, followed by the defence's cross-examination.

Both parties continued to zoom in on the deviation process that was approved, repeating the former CFO's testimony.

A new witness will take the stand on 8 November.

The State is expected to lead evidence with officials from the various banking institutions who will give a detailed breakdown of the money in question.