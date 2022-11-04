Nasty C makes history as first SA hip-hop act to perform at the MTV EMAs

South African rapper, Nasty C will be representing South African on the International stage for the EMAs 2022 in November.

JOHANNESBURG - This year has been a great one for South African rapper Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, famously known as Nasty C.

In 2022, the award-winning artist's career soared to even greater heights as he hosted a fusion of a music and gaming tour with some of the biggest names in the South African music industry such as AKA, Blxckie and Emtee.

He also bagged a gaming deal with 'Call of Duty' - an American mobile gaming publisher.

And now, he is set to be the first SA hip-hop artist to perform at this year's MTV EMA event - which will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 13.

On Wednesday, MTV EMA released the list of musicians that will be performing at the ceremony, with Nasty C in the line-up.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote "God is the greatest" and also thanked the organisers.

In the line-up are also OneRepublic, Stormzy, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, amongst other superstars.

Rita Ora and the 'Thor' director Taika Waititi will be the hosts of the ceremony.