Mkhwebane dealt another blow in bid to return to office

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempts to go back to the office have been struck another blow.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed her application for leave to appeal an earlier ruling which prevented her from returning to the office.

The High Court had ruled that the matter be handled by the Constitutional Court as it deals with what was found to be an “unlawful” act by the president as required by the Constitution.

In denying the appeal, the High Court said they find it “concerning” that despite an expedited date determined by the Constitutional Court to deal with issues raised in the appeal, Mkhwebane and those supporting her, chose to “soldier on” with an appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court says this "places" an unnecessary burden on the court and opposing parties due to time constraints.

The Western Cape High Court dismissed her attempt to appeal its decision not to enforce the unlawfulness of her suspension by the president.

The court had earlier ruled that her suspension was invalid, but she could not return to the office pending a decision by the apex court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) had also appealed the High Court decision which found her suspension invalid further delaying her return to the office.

Mkhwebane, who was back in the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office this week, was also hit with a cost order by the court.