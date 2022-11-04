Mabe: Over 70% of ANC branches have completed meetings ahead of Nasrec

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said over 2,700 branches countrywide have set and submitted their nominations for their preferred candidates.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said more than 70% of the branches have completed their general meetings required for their participation in the party's national conference.

This paves the way for next month's elective conference to go ahead.

After several postponements, the ANC said its branches have met the 7 November deadline to ensure that its 55th national elective conference in Nasrec proceeds as planned.

Mabe said the conference will be a festival of ideas: “Campaigns should focus on reasons to support your candidature. Any member involved in the prohibited activities during campaigns may be suspended or expelled from the ANC following disciplinary action.”

Mudslinging during campaigning has been banned by the party’s electoral committee, noted Mabe.

In addition, Mabe said candidates will also be expected to publicly condemn their supporters if they were engaged in negative campaigning.