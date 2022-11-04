Lindiwe Sisulu: ANC step-aside rule needs to be reviewed

ANC members facing criminal charges are required to step aside from the party's activities and should not stand to be elected for any positions.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday said the step aside rule in the African National Congress (ANC) should be reviewed, as its current application is problematic.

Sisulu said although the rule was set to "clean" the party, the current system does not take into consideration the amount of time it takes for some cases to be concluded.

Sisulu said its time the party reassessed the rule

“Some cases take up to five to six years. We cannot deny somebody’s right to stand or be part of the ANC. I think we need to revisit that and indicate at what point would we be asking someone to step aside.”

