Lesufi: Gauteng townships to see installation of security surveillance cameras

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday CCTV cameras would be installed in townships across the province to ensure the safety of residents.

Speaking at the safer festive season operation launch, Lesufi said the CCTV cameras would help to curb the high rate of crime in the province.

“Each and every area in Gauteng will be under the supervision of high-definition face, recognition, motion detecting CCTVs in every corner of Gauteng,” he said.

Lesufi said helicopters and drones will also be deployed to monitor all regions in Gauteng over the festive season.

“We are also procuring high calibre helicopters so that each and every region in our province can have its own helicopter that can go in the sky, immediately when there is a criminal activity happening in our province.”