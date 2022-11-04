Lesufi: Gauteng gov to set up revenue model to settle 30% Sanral debt

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the national government would take on 70% of the road agency's debt, leaving the rest of it to the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday the provincial government was in the process of formulating a revenue model to settle 30% of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)'s debt.

Lesufi said they will discuss how the rest of Sanral's debt will be covered: “Now that Gauteng must pay 30%, we need to find a model and a method that is acceptable upon consultation, because we don’t want to make a mistake of coming out with another method that will be rejected by the people.”