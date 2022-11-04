KZN Cogta MEC Zikalala: Provincial municipalities need urgent stability

This comes after a report looking into the murder of councillors was presented at the South African Local Government Association (Salga) provincial members assembly in Empangeni, in northern KZN on Thursday.

DURBAN - The Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said municipalities in the province needed to be stabilised urgently.

On Friday, Co-operative Governance MEC Sihle Zikalala delivered an address at the Salga conference speaking about the need for stability in municipalities.

The conference looked at addressing challenges faced by the local government including service delivery.

Co-operative governance in the province said there were issues that the local government must first attend to on its own.

These included the rise in the killing of councillors in the province.

Zikalala said: “I saw the report presented yesterday [Thursday]. It talks to the issue of the killings of councillors but we’ve seen the killings of officials, too, and, therefore, the first priority is to stabilise local government.”

The organisational report also speaks to the lack of decisiveness by the police when it comes to the killings.

But Zikalala said police alone could not curb the killings, saying officials need to also be part of the solution.

“I think we should collaborate and work together to address those concerns and ensure that SAPS [South African Police Service] apprehends the perpetrators, but they also need our support as people who are in the system.”

The MEC told attendees that municipalities need to work on such issues in order to create stability.