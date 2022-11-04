Krugersdorp local govt & business call for formalisation of artisanal mining

Artisanal mining refers to small-scale minerals extraction using basic tools such as shovels, chisels and hoes.

JOHANNESBURG - Local government authorities in Krugersdorp and the business sector believe the formalisation of artisanal mining could be a solution to rooting out so-called "zama zamas" or illegal miners.

It's estimated that the sector employs 80 million people worldwide but poor residents in South Africa's mining communities often complain about the country's legislation as being a hindrance to their participation.

The discovery of 21 bodies believed to be that of "zama zamas" in Krugersdorp this week signalled continued illegal mining activity, according to the Mogale Local Municipality.

Mayor Tyrone Gray said improving regulations to formalise small-scale mining could assist to prevent future tragedies.

“We need to ensure that the safety of the residents and also critically look at a way that we can formalise artisanal mining within our spaces for the safety of the miners.”

Jacques Lombard, a local businessman, agreed: “The preventative measures should be a collaborative approach between government and business. We either formalise artisanal mining or take a firm approach to say it is not working.”

In the meantime, Parliament's minerals resources portfolio committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo called for the army to be deployed in areas where illegal mining was rife.