Krugersdorp business owner: Illegal mining costly, detrimental to local economy

Jacques Lombard runs a sand and stone manufacturing enterprise on the mineral-rich West Rand area of Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - A Krugersdorp business owner close to the mine where 21 bodies were discovered this week has described the ongoing illegal mining activity in the area as costly and detrimental to the local economy.

In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News, he said in recent years, they have had to dramatically increase the cost of securing his business premises.

Lombard said it’s been a hard and difficult few years for his business.

Vandalism, allegedly carried out by so-called ‘zama zamas’ or illegal miners also saw an arson attack on an Eskom substation.

He said his business has had to depend on generators for power since the destruction of the Mintails Gold Complex about five years ago: “The ability to power our plant is now gone from electricity to diesel generation and that has increased tenfold.”

He said boosting security also came at a great cost: “Myself and several of our staff members are armed to various security companies that support us. We have hidden panic buttons and our perimeter fence with barbed wire on top of that.”

Lombard said the answer was simple, either formalise artisanal mining or ensure greater investment in policing mining communities.

At the same time, Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray said the deployment of the army in Mogale City could help in the fight against illegal mining in the area.

Gray said the municipality was working closely with the police in the area to identify any illegal mining activity.

But he said this was inadequate.

“Well, it doesn’t have to be a permanent deployment, it just needs to be done to show that government is issuing the political will as well as the necessary resources to secure these areas.”

Gray added that other departments should take responsibility and stop shifting the blame onto the police.