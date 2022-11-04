Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter

Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The first weekend of November has arrived and here’s exactly what you need to hold on to what remains of 2022.

Usher in the new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.

GALAXY 947 MOVE

Galaxy 947 Move - taking place on 4 and 5 November at Prime View, Olifantsfontein, will showcase a melting pot of South Africa’s most entertaining acts.

A sizzling line-up of performances and music on Friday from Sun El Musician, Prince Kaybee, Tay Flavour, Vin D, Chrizz Beats, Costa Titch, and the 947 Bloc Party DJs will keep you dancing the night away,

The second leg of the event includes Cassper Nyovest, Mi Casa, Musa Keys, Matthew Mole, Zakes Bantwini, Will Linley, Blxckie, Jessy Clegg and Nasty C.

Book your ticket here.

SIP AND PAINT AT THE VICTORIA YARDS FIRST SUNDAY MARKET

Art lovers and artists unite for Victoria Yards’ First Sunday Market Sip and Paint event.

Guided by an artist, novice painters and those familiar with the brush will have 2.5 hours to colour, paint, draw, create and throw their desires onto a blank canvas.

Each ticket comes with a complimentary drink and all painting equipment is supplied.

Get your ticket here.

ROBBY COLLINS LIVE AT GATZBYS

Multi award-winning comedy giant Robby Collins showcases his fresh comedy set at Gatzbys in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The Standard Bank Ovation Award for That Bushman’s Crazy recipient will be performing live fresh off the heels of New York Comedy Fest where he shared the stage with American comedy heavyweights Tracy Morgan and Wanda Sykes.

Get your ticket to the show here.

BUSINESS PREMIUM JAZZ FESTIVAL AT CARNIVAL CITY

Carnival City hosts the 7th Business Premium Jazz festival on 5 November 2022.

A guaranteed treat is in store for music lovers as the angelic voices of Ami Faku, Nathi Mankayi, The Soil, and Something Soweto alongside rising stars Yallunder and Nhlonipho will serenade Jazz musos into the first weekend of November.

Tickets are available on Computicket.