Drake & 21 Savage finally release joint album 'Her Loss'

Drake and 21 Savage finally released joint album 'Her Loss' following the creative self-promotion.

JOHANNESBURG - Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their much-anticipated joint album - Her Loss.

The 16-track album - initially due for release late last month was delayed after Drake's producer - Noah "40" Shebib tested positive for Covid-19 while mastering the collection.

“Our brother [Shebib] got Covid in the middle of mixing and mastering the crack,” announced Drake on his Instagram story.

During the week-long wait, the two rappers took a creative and unconventional approach to promote 'Her Loss'.

They posted comedic and faux content such as a media press, interview clips, and a faux Vogue photoshoot cover.

Savage did his own GQ video for 'What's in My Bag' while Drake shared that their magazine was going to be on

newsstands. A team of handlers throughout New York City gave fans copies on Monday.

On Wednesday, Drake revealed a portrait of model Qui Yasuka aka Suki Baby, who was used for the album's cover art.