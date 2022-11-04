Drake & 21 Savage finally release joint album 'Her Loss'
JOHANNESBURG - Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their much-anticipated joint album - Her Loss.
The 16-track album - initially due for release late last month was delayed after Drake's producer - Noah "40" Shebib tested positive for Covid-19 while mastering the collection.
‘Her Loss’ Out Now @Drake @21savage https://t.co/9BPjMmv472 pic.twitter.com/JNuGoBUN1z' OVO Sound (@OVOSound) November 4, 2022
“Our brother [Shebib] got Covid in the middle of mixing and mastering the crack,” announced Drake on his Instagram story.
During the week-long wait, the two rappers took a creative and unconventional approach to promote 'Her Loss'.
They posted comedic and faux content such as a media press, interview clips, and a faux Vogue photoshoot cover.
Savage did his own GQ video for 'What's in My Bag' while Drake shared that their magazine was going to be on
newsstands. A team of handlers throughout New York City gave fans copies on Monday.
On Wednesday, Drake revealed a portrait of model Qui Yasuka aka Suki Baby, who was used for the album's cover art.