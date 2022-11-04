Discharging firearms in the air 'reckless' & 'puts bystanders at risk' - expert

The warning comes after the news of a one-year-old boy from Protea Glen who needed surgery to remove a bullet that was lodged in his head. The bullet was allegedly fired at a nearby funeral where mourners were firing gunshots in the air.

One-year-old Oabetswe was playing in his grandmother’s living room when a bullet hit him in the head.

His mother, Lerato Rathabe, says the bullet came from a memorial service of an ANC member that was being held about two kilometres away.

Firearm legal expert, Martin Hood, says an outdoor shooting range is required to have a four-kilometre fallout range behind the backstop.

That’s because a bullet can travel quite far.

He said that it was a criminal offence to discharge a firearm in a residential area.

“It's incredibly reckless to do so because in many of the instances I have personally seen, there is poor firearm handling and that puts bystanders at risk as well as the users of the firearm.”

Police in Gauteng are investigating a case of attempted murder.