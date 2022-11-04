DA must make up with coalition partners or see Phalatse ousted again - analysts

Political analysts say if the Democratic Alliance (DA) fails to mend its relationships with coalition partners, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse may be removed from office before the end of this year.

Phalatse was subjected to yet another motion of no confidence earlier this week, which was tabled by the African National Congress (ANC) and supported by minority parties in the opposition.

The motion was, however, unsuccessful after council Speaker Colleen Makhubele allegedly failed to adhere to the procedure of calling the motion.

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said that the Econmomic Freedom Fighters (EFF) may be what the DA needs to secure Phalatse’s stay in office.

"If the DA does not have a serious engagement with the EFF, I do not see how they can think of securing any of the municipalities," Mguni said.

But the DA has mentioned on several times that it will not work with the EFF no matter what.

Another analyst, Sandile Swana, said that Phalatse’s future hung in the balance as the EFF and ANC may end up setting up an agreement.

"The EFF provides security for whichever coalition - the DA coalition or ANC coalition," Sawana said.

Both analysts said that the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg would remain unstable if parties were unable to be civil with one another.

