Cape Town police investigating kidnapping of girl (8) in Gatesville

The child was kidnapped while in a lift club in Gatesville on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of kidnapping involving an eight-year-old girl.

Police say the matter is under investigation and they will not be giving any further information because of the sensitivity of the case.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is calling on residents to pray for her safe return.

The council's secretary-general, Abdul Khaliq Allie: "The Muslim Judicial Council condemns the kidnapping of this eight-year-old child. It appeals to the community to give their full support to the investigating team and we equally appeal to the community to be vigilant all the time."