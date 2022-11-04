Cape Town City Guide: 5 date ideas to try this weekend

This weekend make time for your partner, or anyone special in your life, and treat yourselves to an adventure in the city.

JOHANNESBURG – When was the last time you decided to have a night out with your loved one?

Here are five ways to enjoy a date night (or day) in Cape Town this weekend.

MOJO SALSA FEST

If you want to do something inherently romantic, and maybe try something new, an evening of salsa could be just what you need.

Start the evening off with a free beginner’s class and dance the night away in the arms of your loved one this Friday night.

Book tickets and see more here

COME LAUGH WITH US AT ROCOMAMAS

Nothing says date night quite like dinner and a show, so why not make that a comedy show at RocoMamas?

For R120 you can get a night of laughter from the talents of local comedians, as well as burger and fries.

Book tickets and see more here.

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA BREAKFAST OR BRUNCH

If you are more of a date day than a date night person, a Saturday morning with bottomless mimosas at Camps Bay Beach could be the perfect way to get you into the weekend mood.

Enjoy a leisurely breakfast or brunch with plenty of time after to seize the rest of your day.

Book tickets or see more here

SIP N CHILL SUNDAYS

If you are not sure of what to do, you can’t go wrong with food, drinks and music.

Head to Si Cantina Sociale for their Sip N Chill Sundays for tasty food, delicious drinks and good vibes.

Book tickets or see more here

OPEN AIR CINEMA

What is better than a movie night? A movie night under the stars!

The open-air cinema will be streaming Mamma Mia! at Central Park, so warm up your vocal cords and cozy down for a night to remember.

Book Tickets and see more here