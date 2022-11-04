Broos names preliminary 30-man Bafana squad for training camp

South Africa will play friendly international matches against Mozambique and Angola later this month, in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fifa World Cup is fast approaching and it's is yet another tournament in which Bafana Bafana will not be participating, but the national team players won’t be sitting idly during the month-long extravaganza.

South Africa will play friendly international matches against Mozambique and Angola later this month, in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March next year.

Head coach Hugo Broos has named a 30-man preliminary squad for the friendlies. The squad will be trimmed to 23 players after next week’s training camp.

Bafana will be up against Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium, in Mbombela on Thursday, 17 November (kick-off is at 8:30pm) and followed by the Angolans three days later at the same venue on Sunday, 20 November.



Bafana Bafana Squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi, Ricardo Goss

DEFENDERS:

Sydney Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Khuliso Mudau, Siyanda Xulu, Siyanda Msani, Innocent Maela, Rushine De Reuck, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba

MIDFIELDERS:

Miguel Timm, Yusef Maart, Njabulo Blom, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux, Monnapule Saleng

FORWARDS:

Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayambela, Fagrie Lakay, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Pule Mmodi, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lephasa, Kgaugelo Sekgota