Bookworm Cassidy Hendricks (7) shines bright at national literacy competition

The grade 1 pupil from Buck Road Primary School in Grassy Park placed second in the national round of the South African Literacy Association for English Language competition in the grade 1 category.

CAPE TOWN - She's only had seven trips around the sun but she's already breaking barriers.

Seven-year-old Cassidy Hendricks from Grassy Park in Cape Town has secured second place in a National English Literacy Competition.

She's an avid reader that is way ahead of her age group and has already started reading some of the classics.

“I was born on a Friday at 12 'o clock at night. The clock began to strike..."

That’s the voice of seven-year-old Hendricks reading an excerpt from the book David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. And you heard right, she is only seven and her star is shining bright.