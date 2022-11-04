Go

Bookworm Cassidy Hendricks (7) shines bright at national literacy competition

The grade 1 pupil from Buck Road Primary School in Grassy Park placed second in the national round of the South African Literacy Association for English Language competition in the grade 1 category.

Seven-year-old Cassidy Hendricks loves to read. Picture: Supplied
04 November 2022 12:47

CAPE TOWN - She's only had seven trips around the sun but she's already breaking barriers.

Seven-year-old Cassidy Hendricks from Grassy Park in Cape Town has secured second place in a National English Literacy Competition.

She's an avid reader that is way ahead of her age group and has already started reading some of the classics.

“I was born on a Friday at 12 'o clock at night. The clock began to strike..."

That’s the voice of seven-year-old Hendricks reading an excerpt from the book David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. And you heard right, she is only seven and her star is shining bright.

The grade 1 pupil from Buck Road Primary School in Grassy Park placed second in the national round of the South African Literacy Association for English Language competition in the grade 1 category.

"I started reading at the age of two," Hendricks said.

While she says she has a favourite book, she also has a favourite word.

"My favourite book is My Little Pony. My favourite word is family... F-A-M-I-L-Y."

She says she will choose a book over TV any day.

We can all take a leaf out of Cassidy’s book.

