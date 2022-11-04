Bookworm Cassidy Hendricks (7) shines bright at national literacy competition
The grade 1 pupil from Buck Road Primary School in Grassy Park placed second in the national round of the South African Literacy Association for English Language competition in the grade 1 category.
CAPE TOWN - She's only had seven trips around the sun but she's already breaking barriers.
Seven-year-old Cassidy Hendricks from Grassy Park in Cape Town has secured second place in a National English Literacy Competition.
She's an avid reader that is way ahead of her age group and has already started reading some of the classics.
“I was born on a Friday at 12 'o clock at night. The clock began to strike..."
That’s the voice of seven-year-old Hendricks reading an excerpt from the book David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. And you heard right, she is only seven and her star is shining bright.
"I started reading at the age of two," Hendricks said.
While she says she has a favourite book, she also has a favourite word.
"My favourite book is My Little Pony. My favourite word is family... F-A-M-I-L-Y."
She says she will choose a book over TV any day.
We can all take a leaf out of Cassidy’s book.