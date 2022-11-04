Australia face tough test against a 'super-confident' France - ex-Wallaby Giteau

Former Australia playmaker Matt Giteau believes the Wallabies are in for a difficult time on Saturday against a 'super-confident' France, hosts of the 2023 World Cup.

PARIS - Former Australia playmaker Matt Giteau believes the Wallabies are in for a difficult time on Saturday against a "super-confident" France, hosts of the 2023 World Cup.

Giteau, who turned 40 in September, won three European Cups and a Top 14 title as part of a star-studded squad in a six-year spell at Toulon.

"France look like a team that's super confident with what they're doing and they feel, similar to Toulon, if we played well we could beat any team," Giteau told AFP from his Canberra home.

"It will be very difficult for the Wallabies."

Les Bleus, who can claim a record 11 straight Test wins at the Stade de France, have four former junior world championship winners in their matchday squad.

"France at the moment, they are getting a lot of confidence from the juniors," said Giteau.

"They were successful in the junior world championships and it's almost like that same group has stepped up into the main competition and they've learnt the habit of winning."

Giteau, who was equally at ease at centre and fly-half, faced France on eight occasions during his 103 caps Test career.

Before the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Giteau returned to the international scene after his fourth season at Toulon.

Australia allowed foreign-based players to feature for the Wallabies in a rule called 'Giteau's Law' and it paid off as they surprised many in reaching the final.

La Rochelle's Wallabies lock Will Skelton is currently benefiting from the policy change and will be on the bench against Les Bleus this weekend.

"He's unbelievable. Unfortunately and fortunately for him, Australian rugby couldn't afford to keep him," Giteau said.

"He'll add a lot of experience, calmness and confidence to the team," he added.

As for Australia's prospects in next year's World Cup he said: "It's difficult but to be successful at the World Cup we have to open it up and pick the best players to make our squad as deep and strong as possible.

'SAVED MY CAREER'

"I don't really know the answer but what I think for the World Cup, why not pick the strongest squad we can that's going to help us win the World Cup."

Reflecting on his time in France he said that his trophy-laden spell with Toulon was "unbelievable. I think it saved my rugby career really".

He left the Brumbies for the Mediterranean coast in 2011.

"I'd been kicked out of the Test team when I went there, I found my love for rugby again.

"I had two children when I was over there. I loved the town, the people in it, an incredible six years," he added.

On the Cote d'Azur, Giteau launched a rose wine range named after Toulon's pre-match chant 'Pilou Pilou' with fellow ex-Wallaby Drew Mitchell.

Giteau also played alongside the likes of ex-England fly-half Johnny Wilkinson, former Springbok Bryan Habana and Mathieu Bastareaud, who won the last of his 54 France caps in 2019.

"I still talk to Mathieu Bastareaud and I still speak to my gardener!" Giteau said.

"Every now and then he'll write to me in French, see how I'm going.

"I'm still in contact with the guys there because we had such a good time on and off the field," he added.