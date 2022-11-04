ANC: Members vying for NEC positions must disclose campaign financial records

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said this was new rule brought forward by the party's electoral committee.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) said on Friday members campaigning for a position in the national executive committee (NEC) will be required to disclose all financial records of their campaigns.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said this was a new rule brought forward by the party's electoral committee.

He said the move was to promote transparency and limit the influence of money during elective conferences.

Mabe added that failure to do this could result in disqualification and/or expulsion from the party.

He was briefing the media at Luthuli House ahead of the ANC's national elective conference next month.

“All comrades who are campaigning or to be nominated and elected for various NEC positions are directed that all candidates and their campaign teams must keep a clear record of all sources of donations in money or in kind of all spending on their campaigns.

“A full financial record of every campaign must be maintained and submitted to the electoral committee. The electoral committee has a right to demand further particulars and to interview members of campaign teams.”