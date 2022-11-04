Alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe not ready to be trialled, court hears

Mafe (49) made a brief pre-trial appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for Zandile Mafe, the alleged Parliament fire starter, has told the court they're not ready to commence with the trial yet.

Mafe faces four charges relating to the blaze that gutted the National Assembly building in January this year.

On Friday, Mafe showed up in court after being a no-show at two previous pre-trial hearings.

His defence lawyer, advocate Nikiwe Nyathi, told judge Nape Dolamo they needed more time to consult with the accused.

“The number of documents that we have received on the flash disc require a laptop. We have had issues with consulting with our client due to those constraints. We have been assured that we will be able to consult.”

Nyathi said questions about Mafe’s mental health state and how to proceed going forward were also being considered by the defence.

State advocate Mervyn Menigo said the prosecution was ready to proceed with the trial.

The case has been postponed until 27 January 2023.