Alleged Parliament arsonist Mafe expected to appear in court

The 49-year-old Zandile Mafe faces four changes, including arson and terrorism, relating to the January blaze that gutted the National Assembly chamber and destroyed sections of the old assembly building.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of setting Parliament alight is expected to make another pre-trial appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Mafe has now been in custody for 11 months.

His two previous High Court appearances proceeded in absentia after he, in one instance, refused to leave the court’s holding cells.

At another scheduled court appearance, he refused to leave Pollsmoor prison where he’s being held.



The accused arsonist’s attorney, Luvuyo Godla, told the Western Cape High Court in September that his client complained about the time it takes for the Supreme Court of Appeal to provide a date for his bail application to be heard.

The Supreme Court has since dismissed Mafe’s application to challenge a High Court ruling that denied him bail.