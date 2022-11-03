Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about why the National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing from entering the country.

This has mainly been done because the imports are not complying with the CPA's labelling requirements.

The act states that labels have to state their country of origin, care instructions, and the materials they are made from.

This is done to protect consumer interests who might, for example, destroy a garment without realising it or react allergically to a textile in it.



It is also to protect the fairness towards South African companies who also have to comply with labelling requirements.

In these cases, importers typically plop a hand-written label onto the garment which is considered illegal in the country.

What these importers had done in many cases was just put a cheap sticker, in many cases hand-written over the original sticker from clothing from mainly Mexico and China. [They] have just hand-written a few things, that label comes off and it's definitely considered illegal... They're completely non-compliant. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

This article first appeared on 702 : Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA