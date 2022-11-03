Trial against 2 Collins Chabane Municipality execs linked to VBS saga delayed

The Collins Chabane Municipality's former manager and chief financial officer were due to begin their trial on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial against two former big wigs in the Collins Chabane Municipality related to the VBS Bank saga has been delayed in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court.

The municipality's former manager, Charlotte Ngobeni, and the former chief financial officer, Eddie Makamu, were due to have their trial begin on Thursday.

The pair faces charges relating to the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, as well as corruption. They are two of at least 27 suspects that have been arrested in relation to deals with the dodgy bank.

The 2018 report by advocate Terry Motau titled "The Great Bank Heist" detailed extensively how the perpetrators behind the VBS Mutual Bank made away with almost R2 billion in investments.

This was from municipalities in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng.

Of that amount, R120 million of Collins Chabane municipal funds was invested and lost under the watch of manager Ngobeni and Makamu.

The corruption trial against the pair was meant to get under way with over 130 witnesses lined up.

But Ngobeni’s newly-appointed lawyers told the court that they are missing some disclosures, affecting their ability to adequately prepare for trial.

The case was postponed by agreement to allow for documents to be shared.

The trial will kick off on Wednesday next week.