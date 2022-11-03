Titans and Dolphins to battle for domestic T20 title

The Titans qualified for a second successive domestic T20 final after beating the Knights by 38 runs while the Dolphins claimed the final spot with a win over the Rocks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Titans and Dolphins will contest the final of the 2022/23 CSA T20 Challenge after overcoming the Knights and Boland Rocks, respectively, in their semifinals on Wednesday.

The lineup for Saturday’s main event is rather fitting as the round-robin stage of the tournament ended with the Titans and Dolphins as the top two teams on the table.

The Titans qualified for a second successive domestic T20 final after beating the Knights by 38 runs. Titans captain Sibonelo Makhanya held his team’s innings together with a well-paced score of 45. He was ably assisted by Theunis de Bruyn’s 36 and Jiveshen Pillay, who added 33, to the total of 158/6.

The Knights bowlers were far more adept against the Centurion-based side in the playoff match. Earlier in the week, Dewald Brevis punished the Free State side’s bowlers on his way to a record-breaking 162, but this time around was dismissed for just 9.



The Knights failed to gain any momentum in their run chase and lost wickets at regular intervals as they were restricted to 120/8 at the end of their allotted overs.

The Dolphins were put in to the bat first by the defending champions, the Rocks, in the second semifinal. The Durban-based side was bowled out for 146. The impressive Bamanye Xenxe took 4/34, including the scalps of Keegan Petersen , Jon Jon Smuts, Eathan Bosch and Prenelan Subrayen.

The Rocks’ batters couldn’t match Xenxe’s efforts as they could only muster 126/8, falling 20 runs short of the target.

The final will be held in Potchefstroom on Saturday, 5 November 2022.