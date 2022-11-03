Soweto mother calls for justice after son (1) hit by stray bullet from ANC event

JOHANNESBURG - A Soweto mother said she wants justice after her one-year-old son was hit on the head by a stray bullet.

The Protea Glen mother said she believes the bullet came from a memorial service of a local African National Congress (ANC) member.

She said during the service, several mourners fired gunshots in the air and one of them landed on her son's head causing injuries.

Lerato Rathabe said her life changed dramatically since the horrific incident.

Lerato Rathabe holding her baby, Oabetswe. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Her one-year-old Oabetswe was simply playing in his grandmother's living room when a bullet came through the corrugated iron and hit him on his head.

The bullet was lodged in his head for a couple of days before being removed through a delicate surgery procedure last week.

Rathabe said Oabetswe's now back to his naughty self, but she still is dealing with trauma and stress over the entire ordeal: “When I saw him, I just saw a pool of blood. And as a parent, I literally pulled him and I screamed and I remember and my husband came from the backroom and he was sitting that side and I just asked him, 'let’s just go to hospital'.”

Rathabe said she wanted the incident to serve as a warning to the Protea Glen community about the dangers of firing gunshots in the air.

Police in Gauteng told Eyewitness News they were investigating a case of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the ANC has condemned members of its party who fired gunshots in the air and allegedly injured the child.

Oabetswe underwent surgery last week to remove a bullet that was lodged in his head.

Protea Glen ward councillor Phelelani Sindani said he has asked the Joburg Municipality to investigate a matter of unlawful discharging of a firearm.

Sindani said he also escalated the issue within the ANC’s structures for a separate investigation to find and discipline the members responsible: “We are not happy in the manner in which our members conducted themselves.”

Meanwhile, Oabetswe’s mother said there needed to be justice for what happened to her son: “We are talking about it now because he is alive and okay but it does not take away the trauma that we’ve had as a family, especially my kids who don’t even want to visit my grandmother [anymore] and I expect that person to pay the price.”

