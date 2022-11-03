Sex workers extremely vulnerable to violence, harassment, abuse & arrest - Sonke

Human rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice has stressed the importance of decriminalising sex work in the fight against gender-based violence.

Earlier this week, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that the government was formulating a bill that could possibly make way for the decriminalisation of sex work and it's expected to be finalised this year.

This was one of the demands of gender-based violence activists gathered at the Second Presidential Summit on GBVF in Gauteng on Tuesday.

"We are sitting with an old piece of legislation that comes from an apartheid-era that is criminalising all aspects of sex work because the majority of sex workers are women. We are faced with a situation where they are extremely vulnerable to violence, harassment, abuse and arrest," said sex workers' rights specialist, Jayne Arnott.

Arnott said there was no police protection from these threats.

"And the police, who should be there to protect women, are the ones having to arrest them and also causing quite a bit of damage in terms of violence and harassment against people selling sex."