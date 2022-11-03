Go

Selena Gomez shares mental health and fame struggles in new documentary

In the documentary, Gomez details a journey of someone learning to accept, love, and embrace herself.

JOHANNESBURG - Selena Gomez attended the premiere of her much-anticipated documentary - Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me in Hollywood on Wednesday.

In the documentary, the 30-year-old opens up about her journey with mental health - including her 2019 bipolar diagnosis, and the challenges that come with being famous.

"Let me make you a promise, I'll only tell you my darkest secrets," the 30-year-old says at the beginning of the documentary, which premieres on Friday on AppleTV+.

The singer has been vocal about her struggles with mental health and her diagnoses of lupus and bipolar disorder.

"I have to stop living like this. Why have I become so far from the light. Everything I've ever wished for, I've had…and done all of it. But it has killed me," says Gomez.

She also shares about her time at a psychiatric facility in 2016, and how her mother learned about her need for treatment.

The pop star also confesses that she has wondered if she is good enough by herself, or if she will forever be known as Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend.

"I found having a relationship with bipolar and myself, it's going to be there," Gomez says.

"I'm just making it my friend now. I think I needed to go through that to be who I am, and I am going to keep going through it, but I'm really happy, I'm at peace, I'm angry, I'm sad, I'm competent, I'm full of doubt, I'm a work in progress, I am enough, I am Selena."

