Santaco keen to see WC's Blue Dot taxi programme continue

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape says it will continue to fight for the improvement of the minibus industry in the province.

The association held a media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday.

It comes after the provincial government announced that it would discontinue the Blue Dot Taxi programme in the province at the end of November.

"The discontinuation of Blue Dot is very sad for the minibus taxi industry in the Western Cape as well as the millions of passengers that we transport on a daily basis. The industry is currently the backbone of public transport used by the vast majority of the public transport commuters. We transport over 2 million people every day," said Santaco spokesperson, Mandla Hermanus.

Hermanus adds that the programme has played a big role in the growth of the taxi industry in the province.

"We can not understand that this government will not continue to support Blue Dot. The pilot has shown that Blue Dot works and it is not true to suggest that it is unaffordable compared to the money government is spending on other areas and other modes of transport."