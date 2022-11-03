Ramaphosa to faces questions on Eskom, BEE on return to Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the legislature after struggling to address the chamber in the previous sitting due to disruptions.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to Parliament on Thursday to answer questions from MPs on Eskom and calls for the scrapping of BEE and affirmative action.

MPs had wanted answers on the Phala Phala scandal, forcing one previous session to be abandoned in September.

The president’s two previous question-and-answer sessions in September were overshadowed by heated exchanges and disruptions over the Phala Phala farm scandal.

But during Thursday’s session in the National Assembly, Ramaphosa will face several questions from leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Eskom and the longest stretch of load shedding in the country’s history.

DA leader John Steenhuisen will ask Ramaphosa whether government will set an example for businesses and ordinary South Africans by paying for electricity to enable Eskom to undertake the critical maintenance that is needed to keep the lights on.

EFF leader Julius Malema will ask the president that considering the recent round of power cuts, which have lasted for more than a month, what he has found to be the cause of the specified blackouts.

It doesn’t end there, with Malema to also ask whether Ramaphosa has considered that a change in the leadership at Eskom may be needed to secure energy stability and whether CEO Andre de Ruyter will be removed.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald will focus his questions on transformation and whether government will consider lifting BEE and affirmative action, following calls by some to do away with the policy.