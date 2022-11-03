Ramaphosa: Govt institutes independent body to determine ministers’ benefits

Ramphosa was responding to questions in the National Assembly about the public outrage after his decision to introduce the provision in the ministerial handbook earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said work is under way to have an independent body to help determine the perks and benefits for ministers like free electricity.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the National Assembly about the public outrage after his decision to introduce the provision in the ministerial handbook earlier this year.

The president was also grilled about Eskom's management and the impact of the continued load shedding.

Ramaphosa came face-to-face with Members of Parliament who questioned him about his decision to withdraw his directive in the ministerial handbook.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen questioned Ramaphosa about his earlier decision: “Given this justified public outrage, your own insistence which you have repeated today…it surely is right that members of Cabinet pay back any additional financial benefits they have received.”

Ramaphosa said it was not right that they determine their own benefits as ministers, and this would now be done by an independent body: “Because all of us, who tend to determine these benefits are essentially insiders. Therefore, you need an independent body who could examine all of these.”

The withdrawal of the 2022 version of the handbook means ministers now rely on the 2019 version and get no additional perks like free water and electricity.